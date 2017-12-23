Coupa Software Inc (COUP) CFO Todd R. Ford Sells 1,446 Shares

Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) CFO Todd R. Ford sold 1,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.32, for a total transaction of $46,734.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $261,210.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Coupa Software Inc (COUP) traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.87. 252,585 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 567,892. Coupa Software Inc has a fifty-two week low of $22.50 and a fifty-two week high of $37.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1,764.24, a PE ratio of -39.84 and a beta of 3.90.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 4th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 24.37% and a negative return on equity of 20.40%. The business had revenue of $47.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.22) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Coupa Software Inc will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on COUP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coupa Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Coupa Software in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Coupa Software in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Coupa Software in a report on Monday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coupa Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.53.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COUP. Sylebra HK Co Ltd lifted its stake in Coupa Software by 79.9% in the third quarter. Sylebra HK Co Ltd now owns 2,166,792 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,496,000 after acquiring an additional 962,418 shares during the period. Crestline Management LP bought a new position in Coupa Software in the third quarter worth about $909,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Coupa Software in the third quarter worth about $368,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Coupa Software in the third quarter worth about $1,781,000. Finally, AlpInvest Partners B.V. bought a new position in Coupa Software in the third quarter worth about $10,236,000. 74.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software Incorporated is a United States-based company, which provides a unified, cloud-based spend management platform that connects organizations with suppliers globally. The Company offers spend management cloud applications, which are pre-integrated. The platform offers consumerized financial applications.

