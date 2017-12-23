Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. Sells 7,400 Shares of Allied Motion Technologies, Inc. (AMOT)

Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. lessened its stake in shares of Allied Motion Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,806 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,400 shares during the period. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. owned about 0.68% of Allied Motion Technologies worth $1,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors raised its stake in Allied Motion Technologies by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 4,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Allied Motion Technologies by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 66,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Allied Motion Technologies by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 129,434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Allied Motion Technologies, Inc. (AMOT) opened at $33.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.80. Allied Motion Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $19.09 and a one year high of $34.83. The stock has a market cap of $314.69, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.94.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. Allied Motion Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.64%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Allied Motion Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allied Motion Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Allied Motion Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th.

Allied Motion Technologies Profile

Allied Motion Technologies Inc designs, manufactures and sells precision and specialty motion control components and systems used in a range of industries. The Company serves various markets, including vehicle, medical, aerospace and defense, electronics and industrial. It focuses on motion control applications.

