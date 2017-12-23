Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. Sells 665 Shares of Avery Dennison Corporation (AVY)

Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. cut its holdings in Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 665 shares during the period. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC.’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $1,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 110.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,759,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $155,476,000 after purchasing an additional 923,548 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 265.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 490,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,270,000 after purchasing an additional 356,628 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,776,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $422,140,000 after purchasing an additional 229,297 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,196,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $812,662,000 after purchasing an additional 204,239 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 508,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,962,000 after purchasing an additional 170,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Avery Dennison news, Chairman Dean A. Scarborough sold 10,000 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.54, for a total value of $1,045,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 94,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,831,150.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter K. Barker sold 2,000 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total transaction of $229,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,064,436.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 154,604 shares of company stock worth $16,475,271. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. J P Morgan Chase & Co downgraded shares of Avery Dennison from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.83.

Shares of Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY) opened at $114.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $10,037.91, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.24. Avery Dennison Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $69.53 and a fifty-two week high of $117.92.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 40.52%. Avery Dennison’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. equities research analysts predict that Avery Dennison Corporation will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.18%.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation (Avery Dennison) is engaged in the production of pressure-sensitive materials and a range of tickets, tags, labels and other converted products. The Company’s segments include Label and Graphic Materials (LGM); Retail Branding and Information Solutions (RBIS), and Industrial and Healthcare Materials (IHM).

