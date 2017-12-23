Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. Has $1.61 Million Position in Tiffany & Co. (TIF)

Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. lessened its position in Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,527 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 891 shares during the period. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC.’s holdings in Tiffany & Co. were worth $1,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,964 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,301 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,885 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial For Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans now owns 4,050 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 81.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Tiffany & Co. (NYSE TIF) opened at $102.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.44, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $12,433.95, a P/E ratio of 27.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.93. Tiffany & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.08 and a fifty-two week high of $103.07.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $976.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $957.18 million. Tiffany & Co. had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Tiffany & Co. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th. Tiffany & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.76%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TIF. J P Morgan Chase & Co began coverage on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of Tiffany & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Tiffany & Co. from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $94.50 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $94.00 target price on shares of Tiffany & Co. and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tiffany & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.53.

In related news, Director Robert S. Singer purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $88.13 per share, for a total transaction of $88,130.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Francesco Trapani purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $89.34 per share, with a total value of $2,233,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Tiffany & Co. Company Profile

Tiffany & Co is a holding company that operates through its subsidiary companies. The Company’s principal subsidiary, Tiffany and Company (Tiffany), is a jeweler and specialty retailer. The Company’s segments include Americas, Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe and Other. Through its subsidiaries, the Company designs and manufactures products and operates TIFFANY & CO.

