Cordasco Financial Network Invests $105,000 in Visa Inc (V)

Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,000 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Motco boosted its position in shares of Visa by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 1,176 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter worth about $115,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter worth about $122,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, SpiderRock Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 107.1% in the 2nd quarter. SpiderRock Advisors LLC now owns 1,309 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 19,709 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

V has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Jefferies Group boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Visa from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $107.01 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.02.

In related news, SVP James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,146 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.09, for a total transaction of $240,545.14. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,005.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 49,702 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.66, for a total transaction of $5,649,129.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,661,119.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,068 shares of company stock valued at $6,597,262. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc (NYSE:V) opened at $112.69 on Friday. Visa Inc has a one year low of $77.90 and a one year high of $114.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $255,380.00, a PE ratio of 40.25, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.99.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The credit-card processor reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. Visa had a net margin of 36.49% and a return on equity of 31.80%. The company had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.86%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc (Visa) is a payments technology company that connects consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners and government entities to electronic payments. The Company operates through payment services segment. The Company enables global commerce through the transfer of value and information among the participants.

