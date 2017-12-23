Corbus Pharmaceuticals (CRBP) Cut to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on CRBP. Noble Financial restated a buy rating on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $28.00 target price on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.83. 415,856 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 643,917. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $5.30 and a 1 year high of $10.50. The stock has a market cap of $384.11, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.83 and a beta of 2.30.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.80 million for the quarter. Corbus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,040.41% and a negative return on equity of 96.02%. equities analysts forecast that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David P. Hochman purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.90 per share, with a total value of $34,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David P. Hochman purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.08 per share, with a total value of $70,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 459,500 shares in the company, valued at $3,253,260. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 25,336 shares of company stock worth $175,632 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 150,135 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 13,323 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $108,000. Yellowstone Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $110,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 444,504 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,178,000 after buying an additional 18,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $157,000. 27.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat rare, chronic and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The Company operates through developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat rare life-threatening inflammatory fibrotic diseases segment.

