Copart’s (CPRT) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reissued their buy rating on shares of Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) in a research note released on Friday. They currently have a $46.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CPRT. BidaskClub raised shares of Copart from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Gabelli reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Copart in a report on Friday, November 24th. J P Morgan Chase & Co lifted their price target on shares of Copart from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Jefferies Group lifted their price target on shares of Copart to $40.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Copart from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.80.

Get Copart alerts:

Shares of Copart (CPRT) traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.35. 970,168 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,391,086. The company has a market cap of $10,040.91, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.87, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Copart has a 12 month low of $27.56 and a 12 month high of $44.76.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $419.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.37 million. Copart had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 29.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. equities research analysts predict that Copart will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Copart news, President Vincent W. Mitz sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.32, for a total transaction of $6,864,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 47,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,635,691.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Matt Blunt sold 116,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.96, for a total transaction of $4,895,347.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 476,667 shares of company stock worth $17,252,147 over the last three months. Insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CPRT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 103.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,180,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $514,387,000 after purchasing an additional 8,230,677 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 103.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,093,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $511,611,000 after purchasing an additional 8,189,852 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,842,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $281,107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070,426 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 106.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,417,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $235,810,000 after purchasing an additional 3,826,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,315,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $251,449,000 after purchasing an additional 759,422 shares during the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/23/coparts-cprt-buy-rating-reaffirmed-at-robert-w-baird.html.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc (Copart) is a provider of online auctions and vehicle remarketing services in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the United Arab Emirates, Oman, Bahrain, Brazil, Ireland, Spain and India. The Company also provides vehicle remarketing services in Germany. The Company operates through two segments: United States and International.

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.