Contrasting Servicesource International (SREV) and Carbonite (CARB)

Servicesource International (NASDAQ: SREV) and Carbonite (NASDAQ:CARB) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Servicesource International and Carbonite’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Servicesource International -15.89% -1.35% -0.54% Carbonite -1.32% 32.85% 2.88%

Servicesource International has a beta of 1.19, meaning that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Carbonite has a beta of 0.38, meaning that its stock price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

68.5% of Servicesource International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.2% of Carbonite shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.3% of Servicesource International shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.2% of Carbonite shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Servicesource International and Carbonite, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Servicesource International 0 1 0 0 2.00 Carbonite 0 1 6 0 2.86

Servicesource International presently has a consensus price target of $5.25, suggesting a potential upside of 65.09%. Carbonite has a consensus price target of $27.71, suggesting a potential upside of 11.98%. Given Servicesource International’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Servicesource International is more favorable than Carbonite.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Servicesource International and Carbonite’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Servicesource International $252.89 million 1.13 -$32.12 million ($0.44) -7.23 Carbonite $206.99 million 3.34 -$4.09 million ($0.11) -225.00

Carbonite has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Servicesource International. Carbonite is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Servicesource International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Carbonite beats Servicesource International on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Servicesource International Company Profile

ServiceSource International, Inc. (ServiceSource) is a provider of customer and revenue lifecycle solutions that power enterprise revenue relationships, partnering with business to business technology and technology-enabled companies. The Company operates through two segments: Managed Services, and Cloud and Business Intelligence (CBI). The Company delivers through service teams and integral cloud-based technologies from its database of service. By integrating managed services, cloud software and data, the Company provides its clients with insights into their end customers businesses, end-to-end management and service-contract renewals process. As of December 31, 2016, it managed approximately 143 engagements across 66 clients. Its solutions are designed to optimize recurring revenue across various revenue models, distribution models and segments, including hardware, software, Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), industrial systems, technology-enabled healthcare and life sciences.

Carbonite Company Profile

Carbonite, Inc. provides data protection solutions, including cloud, hybrid and on-premise backup and restore, disaster recovery as a service (DRaaS) and e-mail archiving. The Company’s solutions provide enterprise-grade data protection and recovery capabilities to its customers. The Company’s small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) plans include Carbonite Computer Backup; Carbonite Server Backup, such as Carbonite Office Power and Carbonite Office Ultimate; EVault Cloud Backup; DRaaS, and e-mail archiving. Carbonite Computer Backup enables users to automatically back up files directly to the cloud. Carbonite Server Backup provides cloud and hybrid backup for physical and virtual servers with management capabilities, including scheduling, retention, bandwidth and compression settings, and monitoring and reporting via a personalized server dashboard. Its e-mail archiving solutions include MailStore Server, MailStore Service Provider Edition and MailStore Home.

