Contrasting RR Media (RRM) and The Competition

RR Media (NASDAQ: RRM) is one of 33 publicly-traded companies in the “Wireless Telecommunications Services” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare RR Media to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for RR Media and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RR Media 0 0 0 0 N/A RR Media Competitors 521 1701 1885 64 2.36

As a group, “Wireless Telecommunications Services” companies have a potential upside of 25.46%. Given RR Media’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe RR Media has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares RR Media and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio RR Media N/A N/A 28.37 RR Media Competitors $27.09 billion $1.51 billion -237.31

RR Media’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than RR Media. RR Media is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

RR Media pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. RR Media pays out 60.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Wireless Telecommunications Services” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.0% and pay out 64.8% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

40.2% of shares of all “Wireless Telecommunications Services” companies are held by institutional investors. 12.5% of shares of all “Wireless Telecommunications Services” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares RR Media and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RR Media 3.49% 5.83% 3.07% RR Media Competitors -314.20% -3.21% -9.44%

About RR Media

MX1 Ltd, formerly RR Media Ltd, is an Israel-based global media services provider. It is a media globalize company that works with media businesses to transform content into a viewer experience for a global audience. MX1 Ltd offers a range of content management, delivery and digital media services. It distributes more than 1000 television (TV) channels, manages the play out of more than 400 channels and delivers syndicated content to more than 120 subscription Video on Demand (VOD) platforms. The Company has offices worldwide and operates global media centers, enabling customers to reach people around the world. MX1 Ltd is a wholly-owned subsidiary of SES, Euronext Paris and Luxembourg Stock Exchange: SESG.

