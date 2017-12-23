Contrasting Nexvet Biopharma (NVET) & Achaogen (AKAO)

Nexvet Biopharma (NASDAQ: NVET) and Achaogen (NASDAQ:AKAO) are both small-cap healthcare companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

48.4% of Nexvet Biopharma shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.7% of Achaogen shares are owned by institutional investors. 37.0% of Nexvet Biopharma shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.4% of Achaogen shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Nexvet Biopharma and Achaogen, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nexvet Biopharma 0 1 0 0 2.00 Achaogen 0 1 8 0 2.89

Nexvet Biopharma currently has a consensus price target of $6.72, suggesting a potential upside of 0.00%. Achaogen has a consensus price target of $25.63, suggesting a potential upside of 133.80%. Given Achaogen’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Achaogen is more favorable than Nexvet Biopharma.

Profitability

This table compares Nexvet Biopharma and Achaogen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nexvet Biopharma N/A -102.72% -89.82% Achaogen -593.61% -80.44% -51.17%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Nexvet Biopharma and Achaogen’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nexvet Biopharma N/A N/A N/A ($1.75) -3.84 Achaogen $41.77 million 11.12 -$71.22 million ($3.36) -3.26

Nexvet Biopharma has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Achaogen. Nexvet Biopharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Achaogen, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Achaogen beats Nexvet Biopharma on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nexvet Biopharma

Nexvet Biopharma public limited company is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on transforming the therapeutic market for companion animals by developing and commercializing species-specific biologics. The Company’s platform technology, which it refers to as PETization, is an algorithmic approach that enables the Company to create monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) a type of biologic, that are designed to be recognized as self or native by an animal’s immune system, a property referred to as 100% species-specificity. PETization is designed to build upon the safety and efficacy data from clinically tested human therapies to create new therapies for companion animals. Biologics generally include mAbs, which are targeted antibodies derived from identical (clonal) cells. The Company’s advanced product candidates are in pivotal-phase development: ranevetmab (or NV-01) and frunevetmab (or NV-02).

About Achaogen

Achaogen, Inc. is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the discovery, development and commercialization of antibacterial treatments against multi-drug resistant (MDR) gram-negative infections. The Company is involved in researching and developing plazomicin, its lead product candidate, for the treatment of serious bacterial infections, including complicated urinary tract infection (cUTI), blood stream infections and other infections due to MDR Enterobacteriaceae, including carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae (CRE). Plazomicin is an intravenous aminoglycoside antibiotic. The Company has developed plazomicin by chemically modifying sisomicin, a naturally occurring aminoglycoside, in order to overcome common aminoglycoside resistance mechanisms. The Company has a portfolio of small molecule and antibody programs. The Company’s Early Development programs include C-Scape and LpxC.

