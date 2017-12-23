Contrasting Heritage Financial Group (HBOS) and Its Competitors

Heritage Financial Group (NASDAQ: HBOS) is one of 200 public companies in the “Commercial Banks” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Heritage Financial Group to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, risk and dividends.
Analyst Ratings
This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Heritage Financial Group and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Heritage Financial Group
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|Heritage Financial Group Competitors
|393
|2972
|2381
|70
|2.37
Institutional & Insider Ownership
46.9% of shares of all “Commercial Banks” companies are owned by institutional investors. 11.8% of shares of all “Commercial Banks” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.
Risk and Volatility
Heritage Financial Group has a beta of 0.66, indicating that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Heritage Financial Group’s rivals have a beta of 0.76, indicating that their average stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Profitability
This table compares Heritage Financial Group and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Heritage Financial Group
|12.90%
|9.62%
|0.89%
|Heritage Financial Group Competitors
|20.45%
|8.68%
|0.92%
Earnings and Valuation
This table compares Heritage Financial Group and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Heritage Financial Group
|N/A
|N/A
|25.36
|Heritage Financial Group Competitors
|$338.81 million
|$71.86 million
|19.59
Heritage Financial Group’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Heritage Financial Group. Heritage Financial Group is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.
Summary
Heritage Financial Group rivals beat Heritage Financial Group on 7 of the 9 factors compared.
About Heritage Financial Group
Heritage Financial Group, Inc. (Heritage) is a bank holding company. Heritage conducts commercial banking, retail banking, mortgage banking and wealth management activities through its wholly owned subsidiary, HeritageBank of the South (the Bank). As of December 31, 2014, the Bank operated in Georgia, Florida and Alabama through 36 banking locations, 21 mortgage offices, and 5 investment offices. The Bank provides credit based products, deposit accounts, corporate cash management, investment support and other services to commercial and retail clients. As of December 31, 2014, the Company had total assets of $1.7 billion. The Company offers various types of loans, including, residential real estate loans; commercial real estate loans; construction and land loans; commercial and industrial loans, and consumer and other loans.
