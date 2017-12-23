Contrasting Euronav (EURN) & Matson (MATX)

Euronav (NYSE: EURN) and Matson (NYSE:MATX) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Euronav and Matson’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Euronav 5.90% 0.49% 0.31% Matson 4.12% 17.49% 4.09%

Euronav pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Matson pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Euronav pays out 57.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Matson pays out 41.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Matson has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years. Matson is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Euronav and Matson, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Euronav 0 1 2 0 2.67 Matson 1 1 1 0 2.00

Euronav presently has a consensus price target of $9.25, indicating a potential upside of 5.11%. Matson has a consensus price target of $25.67, indicating a potential downside of 15.38%. Given Euronav’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Euronav is more favorable than Matson.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

22.7% of Euronav shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.1% of Matson shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of Matson shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Euronav and Matson’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Euronav $691.26 million 2.03 $204.04 million $0.21 41.91 Matson $1.94 billion 0.66 $80.50 million $1.94 15.63

Euronav has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Matson. Matson is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Euronav, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Euronav has a beta of 0.78, indicating that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Matson has a beta of 1.27, indicating that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Matson beats Euronav on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Euronav

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and manages a fleet of vessels for the ocean transportation and storage of crude oil and petroleum products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tankers; and Floating Production, Storage, and Offloading Operations. As of April 4, 2017, it owned and operated a fleet of 55 double hulled vessels, including 31 very large crude carriers, 1 V-Plus vessel, 19 Suezmax vessels, and 2 floating, storage, and offloading vessels, as well as 2 Suezmax vessels under construction. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium.

About Matson

Matson, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an ocean cargo carrier. The company operates in two segments, Ocean Transportation and Logistics. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean transportation services to the domestic economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia and in the South Pacific. This segment also operates an expedited service from China to Long Beach, California; and provides container and conventional freight services between New Zealand and other South Pacific Islands including Fiji, Samoa, American Samoa, Tonga, the Cook Islands, Niue, Vanuatu, Nauru, and the Solomon Islands. It primarily transports dry containers of mixed commodities, refrigerated commodities, packaged foods and beverages, building materials, automobiles, and household goods; general sustenance cargo; and garments, footwear, and other retail merchandise. This segment also offers container stevedoring, container equipment maintenance, and other terminal services on the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, and Kauai, as well as in the Alaska locations of Anchorage, Kodiak, and Dutch Harbor. It operates a fleet of 22 owned and 5 chartered vessels. The Logistics segment provides multimodal transportation services, including domestic and international rail intermodal service; long-haul and regional highway brokerage, specialized hauling, flat-bed and project work, less-than-truckload, and expedited freight; and supply chain management, and warehousing and distribution services. This segment also offers freight forwarding, consolidation, customs brokerage, purchase order management, and non-vessel operating common carrier services. The company was formerly known as Alexander & Baldwin Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Matson, Inc. in June 2012. Matson, Inc. was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii.

