Contrasting ConforMIS (CFMS) & Cerus (CERS)

ConforMIS (NASDAQ: CFMS) and Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) are both small-cap healthcare companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares ConforMIS and Cerus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ConforMIS -72.70% -76.88% -51.42% Cerus -159.35% -142.18% -67.72%

35.6% of ConforMIS shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.4% of Cerus shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.6% of ConforMIS shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.4% of Cerus shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ConforMIS and Cerus’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ConforMIS $79.90 million 1.39 -$57.58 million ($1.34) -1.84 Cerus $39.28 million 10.57 -$62.90 million ($0.59) -6.17

ConforMIS has higher revenue and earnings than Cerus. Cerus is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ConforMIS, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for ConforMIS and Cerus, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ConforMIS 0 2 3 0 2.60 Cerus 0 1 4 0 2.80

ConforMIS presently has a consensus price target of $5.70, indicating a potential upside of 131.71%. Cerus has a consensus price target of $6.60, indicating a potential upside of 81.32%. Given ConforMIS’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ConforMIS is more favorable than Cerus.

Summary

ConforMIS beats Cerus on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ConforMIS

ConforMIS, Inc. is a medical technology company. The Company uses its iFit Image-to-Implant technology platform to develop, manufacture and sell joint replacement implants, which are individually sized and shaped, to fit each patient’s anatomy. The Company’s iFit technology platform is applicable to various joints. It offers a line of customized knee implants designed to restore the natural shape of a patient’s knee. It offers iTotal CR, which is a total knee replacement implant. Its iFit technology platform consists of three elements, including iFit Design, its algorithms and computer software that is used to design customized implants and associated single-use patient-specific instrumentation referred to as iJigs, based on computed tomography scans of the patient and to prepare a surgical plan customized for the patient (iView); iFit Printing, which is a three-dimensional printing technology used to manufacture iJigs, and iFit Just-in-Time manufacturing and delivery capabilities.

About Cerus

Cerus Corporation is a biomedical products company. The Company is engaged in developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System for blood safety. The Company operates through blood safety segment. The Company’s INTERCEPT Blood System is based on its technology for controlling biological replication, and is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion. The Company’s INTERCEPT Blood System is designed to target and inactivate blood-borne pathogens, such as viruses, including human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), West Nile, Severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS), hepatitis B and C; bacteria and parasites, as well as harmful white blood cells, while preserving the therapeutic properties of platelet, plasma and red blood cell transfusion products. The Company’s INTERCEPT Blood System is for use with blood components, including plasma, platelets, and red blood cells.

