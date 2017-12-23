Continental Resources, Inc. (CLR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $930.89 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) will post $930.89 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Continental Resources’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $854.00 million to $1.07 billion. Continental Resources reported sales of $549.69 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 69.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Continental Resources will report full-year sales of $930.89 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.90 billion to $3.08 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $4.03 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $3.77 billion to $4.63 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Continental Resources.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. Continental Resources had a negative net margin of 0.95% and a positive return on equity of 0.23%. The business had revenue of $726.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $710.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share. Continental Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis.

CLR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $59.00 price target on shares of Continental Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets set a $36.00 target price on shares of Continental Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Jefferies Group set a $42.00 target price on shares of Continental Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $14.00 to $13.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies cut their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $52.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.65.

In other Continental Resources news, SVP Gary E. Gould sold 9,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.85, for a total transaction of $502,092.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark E. Monroe sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.90, for a total value of $958,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 52,874 shares of company stock valued at $2,603,673. 76.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLR. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 474.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,892,600 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $93,518,000 after acquiring an additional 2,389,400 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Continental Resources by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,208,383 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $427,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875,103 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Continental Resources by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,149,867 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $263,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703,303 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Continental Resources by 208.2% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 2,384,953 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $77,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Continental Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,973,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.54% of the company’s stock.

Continental Resources (NYSE CLR) opened at $51.90 on Friday. Continental Resources has a 52-week low of $29.08 and a 52-week high of $53.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $19,229.46, a P/E ratio of 1,281.25 and a beta of 1.44.

Continental Resources Company Profile

Continental Resources, Inc is a crude oil and natural gas company with properties in the North, South and East regions of the United States. The North region consists of properties north of Kansas and west of the Mississippi River and includes North Dakota Bakken, Montana Bakken and the Red River units.

