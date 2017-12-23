ConocoPhillips (COP) Shares Sold by Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,510 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 4,683 shares during the period. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $3,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in COP. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 2,294 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. First Command Bank grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 2,313 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 2,392 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 468.4% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,427 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Massey Quick & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth approximately $123,000. Institutional investors own 69.62% of the company’s stock.

COP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $45.00 target price on ConocoPhillips and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Jefferies Group set a $54.00 target price on ConocoPhillips and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Scotiabank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Friday, September 8th. J P Morgan Chase & Co reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Saturday, September 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Friday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.41.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Charles E. Bunch acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $52.06 per share, with a total value of $104,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,513.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) opened at $55.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $66,889.12, a P/E ratio of -30.00, a P/E/G ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 1.26. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $42.26 and a 52 week high of $56.21.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The energy producer reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.55 billion. ConocoPhillips had a positive return on equity of 0.12% and a negative net margin of 7.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.66) EPS. analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 16th were given a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 13th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -57.30%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips is an independent exploration and production company. The Company explores for, produces, transports and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG) and natural gas liquids. The Company operates through five segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe and North Africa, Asia Pacific and Middle East, and Other International.

