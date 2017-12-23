ConnectOne Bancorp (CNOB) Earns Daily Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.08

Press coverage about ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) has trended somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. ConnectOne Bancorp earned a news sentiment score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the financial services provider an impact score of 46.0653939245171 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the news stories that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s scoring:

Get ConnectOne Bancorp alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.50 target price on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th.

Shares of ConnectOne Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CNOB ) opened at $26.55 on Friday. ConnectOne Bancorp has a 52 week low of $21.04 and a 52 week high of $28.20. The firm has a market cap of $866.01, a P/E ratio of 27.95 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

In other ConnectOne Bancorp news, CEO Frank Sorrentino III sold 5,848 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.49, for a total value of $154,913.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 560,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,849,287.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Laura Criscione sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.49, for a total transaction of $113,907.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,536 shares in the company, valued at $1,497,638.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/23/connectone-bancorp-cnob-earns-daily-coverage-optimism-rating-of-0-08-2.html.

ConnectOne Bancorp Company Profile

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company of ConnectOne Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a community-based, full-service New Jersey-chartered commercial bank. The Bank offers a range of deposit and loan products. In addition, to attract the business of consumer and business customers, it also provides an array of other banking services.

Receive News & Ratings for ConnectOne Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConnectOne Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.