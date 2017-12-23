Concert Pharmaceuticals (CNCE) Downgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, October 22nd. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.83.

Get Concert Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals (CNCE) traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.60. 647,553 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 515,083. The stock has a market capitalization of $585.26, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.67. Concert Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $8.61 and a fifty-two week high of $30.71.

In other Concert Pharmaceuticals news, insider Value Fund L. P. Biotechnology sold 1,282,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.65, for a total value of $34,188,112.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Value Fund L. P. Biotechnology bought 331,916 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.84 per share, with a total value of $5,257,549.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 14.5% in the third quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 1,209,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,834,000 after acquiring an additional 153,062 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 11.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 756,513 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,553,000 after acquiring an additional 74,801 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,634,000. Lyon Street Capital LLC boosted its stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% in the third quarter. Lyon Street Capital LLC now owns 463,064 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,830,000 after acquiring an additional 28,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the third quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 368,243 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,432,000 after acquiring an additional 6,576 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: This story was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/23/concert-pharmaceuticals-cnce-downgraded-to-buy-at-bidaskclub.html.

About Concert Pharmaceuticals

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs. The Company operates through the development of pharmaceutical products on its own behalf or in collaboration with others. The Company’s deuterated chemical entity platform (DCE Platform), has potential across various therapeutic areas.

Receive News & Ratings for Concert Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concert Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.