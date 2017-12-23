Comerica (CMA) Getting Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Analysis Finds

Media headlines about Comerica (NYSE:CMA) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Comerica earned a daily sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the financial services provider an impact score of 45.2407722410442 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

CMA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Nomura boosted their price objective on shares of Comerica from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $79.00 price objective (up previously from $76.00) on shares of Comerica in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Comerica in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Comerica in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Comerica currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.24.

Shares of Comerica ( NYSE:CMA ) traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $87.74. 1,176,160 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,840,321. The stock has a market cap of $15,245.39, a P/E ratio of 19.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Comerica has a 52 week low of $64.04 and a 52 week high of $88.22.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $821.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $812.83 million. Comerica had a net margin of 24.87% and a return on equity of 10.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. equities analysts anticipate that Comerica will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Comerica’s payout ratio is currently 27.15%.

In other Comerica news, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $240,224.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael T. Ritchie sold 4,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total transaction of $345,067.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Comerica Incorporated is a financial services company. The Company’s principal activity is lending to and accepting deposits from businesses and individuals. The Company’s segments include the Business Bank, the Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance and Other. The Business Bank serves middle market businesses, multinational corporations and governmental entities by offering various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services and loan syndication services.

