Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Inc (RQI) Director Dean Junkans Buys 1,000 Shares of Stock

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Inc (NYSE:RQI) Director Dean Junkans purchased 1,000 shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.27 per share, with a total value of $12,270.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Inc (RQI) traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $12.37. 317,630 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 267,614. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Inc has a 52-week low of $11.68 and a 52-week high of $13.27.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.76%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty in the third quarter valued at $128,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty by 20.5% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty in the second quarter valued at about $152,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty in the third quarter valued at about $161,000. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty in the second quarter valued at about $167,000.

About Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc (the Fund) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The primary investment objective of the Fund is high current income through investment in real estate securities. The secondary investment objective is capital appreciation. Real estate securities include common stocks, preferred stocks and other equity securities of any market capitalization issued by real estate companies, including real estate investment trusts (REITs) and similar REIT-like entities.

