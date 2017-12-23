Citigroup Reiterates Neutral Rating for SSP Group (SSPG)

SSP Group (LON:SSPG)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Citigroup in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. They currently have a GBX 685 ($9.22) price target on the stock. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 0.07% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Numis Securities reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 560 ($7.54) price target on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 600 ($8.08) price target on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. downgraded SSP Group to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 540 ($7.27) price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Panmure Gordon reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.73) price target on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SSP Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 536.69 ($7.22).

SSP Group (LON SSPG) opened at GBX 684.50 ($9.21) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3,250.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,602.63. SSP Group has a 12-month low of GBX 376.30 ($5.06) and a 12-month high of GBX 688.50 ($9.27).

In related news, insider Per Utnegaard acquired 7,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 676 ($9.10) per share, with a total value of £47,996 ($64,597.58). In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 7,163 shares of company stock worth $4,837,135.

About SSP Group

SSP Group plc is an operator of food and beverage concessions in travel locations, operating restaurants, bars, cafes, food courts, lounges and stores in airports, train stations, motorway service stations and other locations. The Company’s segments are the UK, Continental Europe, North America and the Rest of the World (RoW).

