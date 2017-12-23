Citigroup Lowers Lamar Advertising (LAMR) to Sell

Citigroup downgraded shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $68.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub downgraded Lamar Advertising from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Lamar Advertising from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $73.40.

Get Lamar Advertising alerts:

Shares of Lamar Advertising (LAMR) traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.89. The stock had a trading volume of 319,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,536. Lamar Advertising has a fifty-two week low of $62.45 and a fifty-two week high of $79.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $7,259.29, a P/E ratio of 23.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.34). Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 20.33% and a return on equity of 29.03%. The business had revenue of $399.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. Lamar Advertising’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Lamar Advertising will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.40%.

In other news, Director Stephen P. Mumblow sold 4,000 shares of Lamar Advertising stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total value of $313,320.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $864,058.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 14.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Westpac Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising in the second quarter worth about $176,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new stake in Lamar Advertising during the third quarter worth approximately $164,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Lamar Advertising by 9.5% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lamar Advertising during the second quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Argent Trust Co bought a new stake in Lamar Advertising during the third quarter worth approximately $207,000. 84.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WARNING: “Citigroup Lowers Lamar Advertising (LAMR) to Sell” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/23/citigroup-lowers-lamar-advertising-lamr-to-sell.html.

About Lamar Advertising

Lamar Advertising Company is an outdoor advertising company in the United States. The Company operates in the advertising segment. The Company sells advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches and logo plates. It operates three types of outdoor advertising displays: billboards, logo signs and transit advertising displays.

Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.