Cincinnati Financial Co. (CINF) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 74.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 263,293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 759,801 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.16% of Cincinnati Financial worth $20,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CINF. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 2.5% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 477,808 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,618,000 after purchasing an additional 11,644 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 5.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 781,990 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $56,658,000 after purchasing an additional 41,039 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 60.7% during the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 7,758 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,929 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 2,409.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 108,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,807,000 after purchasing an additional 104,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 0.5% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 210,755 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,269,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. 64.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) opened at $73.99 on Friday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.24 and a fifty-two week high of $81.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $12,051.07, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 0.93.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from Cincinnati Financial’s previous special dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 2.72%. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is presently 66.23%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CINF. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.25.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corporation is an insurance holding company. It operates through five segments: Commercial lines insurance, Personal lines insurance, Excess and surplus lines insurance, and Life insurance and Investments. Its Commercial Lines Insurance Segment provides five commercial business lines: commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, workers’ compensation and other commercial lines.

