CIM Commercial Trust Corp (CMCT) Major Shareholder Sells $309,999,998.00 in Stock

CIM Commercial Trust Corp (NASDAQ:CMCT) major shareholder Urban Partners Ii, Llc sold 14,090,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $309,999,998.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,627,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $915,810,258. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of CIM Commercial Trust Corp (CMCT) opened at $19.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 9.09 and a quick ratio of 9.09. The company has a market cap of $1,124.24, a P/E ratio of 161.88 and a beta of 0.15. CIM Commercial Trust Corp has a 12-month low of $15.10 and a 12-month high of $20.45.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.73 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is an increase from CIM Commercial Trust’s previous special dividend of $0.28.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CIM Commercial Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CIM Commercial Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CMCT. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of CIM Commercial Trust by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CIM Commercial Trust by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 3,933 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CIM Commercial Trust by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 109,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CIM Commercial Trust by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 114,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

CIM Commercial Trust Company Profile

CIM Commercial Trust Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily invests in, owns, and operates Class A and office investments in urban communities throughout the United States. These communities are located in areas that include traditional downtown areas and suburban main streets. The Company’s segments are office, hotel, multifamily and lending.

