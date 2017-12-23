ChannelAdvisor (ECOM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Dougherty & Co

Dougherty & Co assumed coverage on shares of ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of ChannelAdvisor in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of ChannelAdvisor in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. BidaskClub lowered ChannelAdvisor from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. DA Davidson began coverage on ChannelAdvisor in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $12.50 target price on the stock. Finally, First Analysis raised ChannelAdvisor from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.13.

ChannelAdvisor (ECOM) opened at $8.95 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. ChannelAdvisor has a one year low of $8.30 and a one year high of $15.20.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. ChannelAdvisor had a negative return on equity of 9.48% and a negative net margin of 8.54%. The business had revenue of $30.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.08 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that ChannelAdvisor will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Joseph L. Cowan acquired 3,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.58 per share, with a total value of $26,855.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 22,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,649.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Cook acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.80 per share, for a total transaction of $88,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,350,316. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 30,000 shares of company stock worth $257,913 in the last three months. 11.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ECOM. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in ChannelAdvisor in the 3rd quarter valued at $118,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in ChannelAdvisor by 166.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,818 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 6,760 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in ChannelAdvisor in the 2nd quarter valued at $136,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in ChannelAdvisor in the 2nd quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in ChannelAdvisor in the 2nd quarter valued at $193,000. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ChannelAdvisor

Channeladvisor Corporation is a provider of Software as a service (SaaS) solutions. The Company’s SaaS solutions enable retailer and branded manufacturer customers to integrate, manage and optimize their merchandise sales via hundreds of online channels. The Company’s platform enable its customers to connect with new and existing sources of demand for their products, including e-commerce marketplaces, such as Amazon, eBay, Jet.com, Newegg, Sears and Walmart, search engines and comparison shopping Websites, such as Google, Microsoft’s Bing and Nextag, and social channels, such as Facebook, Instagram and Pinterest.

