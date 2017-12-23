CGI Group Inc (GIB) Holdings Raised by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of CGI Group Inc (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 256,329 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,365 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.09% of CGI Group worth $13,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in CGI Group by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,735,317 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,110,566,000 after buying an additional 1,400,049 shares during the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its holdings in CGI Group by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 8,278,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $428,249,000 after buying an additional 1,366,578 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investments Corp. lifted its holdings in CGI Group by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sentry Investments Corp. now owns 1,619,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,335,000 after buying an additional 388,500 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CGI Group by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,605,314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $289,794,000 after buying an additional 306,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd lifted its holdings in CGI Group by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 488,725 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,274,000 after buying an additional 121,005 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.66% of the company’s stock.

Get CGI Group alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on GIB. Scotiabank increased their target price on CGI Group from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised CGI Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price (up previously from $75.00) on shares of CGI Group in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.75.

Shares of CGI Group Inc ( NYSE GIB ) opened at $54.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13,928.85, a P/E ratio of 19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.87. CGI Group Inc has a 1-year low of $45.81 and a 1-year high of $54.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “CGI Group Inc (GIB) Holdings Raised by Bank of New York Mellon Corp” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/23/cgi-group-inc-gib-holdings-raised-by-bank-of-new-york-mellon-corp.html.

CGI Group Company Profile

CGI Group Inc (CGI), directly or through its subsidiaries, manages information technology (IT) services, as well as business process services (BPS). The Company’s services include the management of IT and business functions (outsourcing), systems integration and consulting, as well as the sale of software solutions.

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.