CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (CF) Position Increased by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 944,519 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 18,275 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.40% of CF Industries worth $33,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in CF Industries by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,160,218 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $675,520,000 after purchasing an additional 523,655 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in CF Industries by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,203,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $425,096,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675,809 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in CF Industries by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,888,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $108,724,000 after purchasing an additional 114,534 shares during the last quarter. Tyrus Capital S.A.M. raised its position in CF Industries by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tyrus Capital S.A.M. now owns 2,815,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,707,000 after purchasing an additional 204,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glendon Capital Management LP raised its position in CF Industries by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glendon Capital Management LP now owns 2,619,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $73,248,000 after purchasing an additional 327,600 shares during the last quarter.

Get CF Industries alerts:

CF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CF Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on CF Industries from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. initiated coverage on CF Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $36.30 price objective for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CF Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.95.

Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. ( NYSE CF ) opened at $41.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9,621.97, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.79 and a beta of 1.16. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.04 and a 52-week high of $42.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.71.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $870.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.63 million. CF Industries had a negative return on equity of 2.29% and a negative net margin of 10.95%. The company’s revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. research analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is currently -65.57%.

In related news, VP Bert A. Frost sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $273,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 67,232 shares in the company, valued at $2,453,968. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen A. Furbacher sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $126,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,830,744. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (CF) Position Increased by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/23/cf-industries-holdings-inc-cf-position-increased-by-parametric-portfolio-associates-llc.html.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizer, and other nitrogen products. The Company’s nitrogen fertilizer products are ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution (UAN) and ammonium nitrate (AN). Its other nitrogen products include diesel exhaust fluid (DEF), urea liquor, nitric acid and aqua ammonia, which are sold primarily to the Company’s industrial customers, and compound fertilizer products (nitrogen, phosphorus and potassium or NPKs).

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF).

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.