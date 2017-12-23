Centene Corporation (CNC) EVP Sells $987,300.00 in Stock

Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) EVP Jesse N. Hunter sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.73, for a total value of $987,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Centene Corporation (CNC) opened at $102.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17,703.60, a PE ratio of 20.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.71. Centene Corporation has a 52 week low of $55.89 and a 52 week high of $104.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $11.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.75 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 1.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Centene Corporation will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware bought a new position in Centene in the second quarter worth about $101,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in Centene in the third quarter worth about $185,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Centene by 9.6% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in Centene in the third quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI bought a new position in Centene in the third quarter worth about $207,000. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNC has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Centene in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Centene to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Centene in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $111.00 target price on shares of Centene in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Centene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.94.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation is a healthcare company. The Company provides a portfolio of services to government sponsored healthcare programs, focusing on under-insured and uninsured individuals. The Company operates through two segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Company’s Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals, through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP), Long Term Care, Foster Care, dual-eligible individuals (Duals) and the Supplemental Security Income Program, also known as the Aged, Blind or Disabled Program (ABD), Medicare, and Health Insurance Marketplace.

