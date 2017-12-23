Centene (CNC) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Centene (NYSE:CNC) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Year to date, Centene’s shares have outperformed the industry. The company’s strong and consistent performance is likely to have generated confidence among the investors. It has seen substantial inorganic growth in the last five years. The acquisition of Health Net in 2016 bolstered the company’s growth, expansion and asset base. Its solid financial position provides a major boost to its capital deployment initiatives. The company’s strong Managed care segment also contributes to its strong results. The guidance raise for 2017 and strong earnings outlook for 2018 instills our confidence in the company. However, rising level of debt hurts the company's profitability. Moreover, increasing costs also continue to weigh on the margins.”

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Leerink Swann reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $90.00 target price (up from $78.00) on shares of Centene in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Cowen reissued an outperform rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (up from $77.00) on shares of Centene in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Jefferies Group boosted their price objective on Centene from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a buy rating and issued a $134.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Centene from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $101.94.

Shares of Centene ( NYSE:CNC ) traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $102.16. The company had a trading volume of 756,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,697,796. Centene has a 52-week low of $55.89 and a 52-week high of $104.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $17,703.60, a PE ratio of 20.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.11. Centene had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 1.81%. The firm had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Centene will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Centene news, Director Robert K. Ditmore sold 4,167 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.42, for a total value of $376,780.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jesse N. Hunter sold 10,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.73, for a total value of $987,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Centene by 4.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,726,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,113,000 after buying an additional 774,474 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Centene by 0.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,154,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,504,000 after buying an additional 35,040 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Centene by 47.8% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,181,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,999,000 after buying an additional 1,676,688 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Centene by 12.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,193,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,973,000 after buying an additional 462,936 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Centene by 6.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,398,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,137,000 after buying an additional 149,743 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corporation is a healthcare company. The Company provides a portfolio of services to government sponsored healthcare programs, focusing on under-insured and uninsured individuals. The Company operates through two segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Company’s Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals, through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP), Long Term Care, Foster Care, dual-eligible individuals (Duals) and the Supplemental Security Income Program, also known as the Aged, Blind or Disabled Program (ABD), Medicare, and Health Insurance Marketplace.

