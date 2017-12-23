Cenovus Energy (CVE) Receiving Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Study Shows

News stories about Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern rates the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Cenovus Energy earned a coverage optimism score of 0.07 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the oil and gas company an impact score of 45.8064010248181 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of Cenovus Energy (NYSE CVE) traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.78. 2,290,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,920,000. The stock has a market capitalization of $10,790.00, a P/E ratio of 3.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Cenovus Energy has a 1-year low of $6.76 and a 1-year high of $15.54.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.039 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is 7.11%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. AltaCorp Capital lowered shares of Cenovus Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Cenovus Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.50 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.42.

