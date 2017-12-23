Celgene (CELG) Given a $166.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer set a $166.00 price target on Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Celgene from $149.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group set a $123.00 price target on shares of Celgene and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group lowered shares of Celgene from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Celgene from $163.00 to $148.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $112.00 price target on shares of Celgene and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $135.43.

Shares of Celgene (NASDAQ CELG) traded down $1.55 on Friday, reaching $106.33. 9,592,699 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,699,137. The firm has a market capitalization of $84,935.75, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.78. Celgene has a one year low of $94.55 and a one year high of $147.17. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. Celgene had a net margin of 27.36% and a return on equity of 63.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Celgene will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Terrie Curran sold 1,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.89, for a total value of $248,498.03. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,768.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CELG. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. grew its holdings in Celgene by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 773 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its holdings in Celgene by 118.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Robecosam AG acquired a new position in Celgene during the 3rd quarter worth $114,000. Guidant Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Celgene during the 3rd quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co grew its holdings in Celgene by 166.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 827 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. 79.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celgene Company Profile

Celgene Corporation is an integrated global biopharmaceutical company. The Company, together with its subsidiaries, is engaged in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases through solutions in protein homeostasis, immuno-oncology, epigenetics, immunology and neuro-inflammation.

