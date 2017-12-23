Cboe Global Markets (CBOE) Receives Hold Rating from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) in a research note published on Friday morning. The firm currently has a $130.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CBOE. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cboe Global Markets currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $109.70.

Shares of Cboe Global Markets (CBOE) traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $124.47. 668,095 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,418,859. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Cboe Global Markets has a 1-year low of $72.54 and a 1-year high of $128.32. The company has a market cap of $14,140.25, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.65, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.52.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The business had revenue of $269.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 98.0% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.70%.

In related news, Director Frank E. Jr. English sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.80, for a total transaction of $37,140.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,693.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David S. Reynolds sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total transaction of $436,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,989 shares of company stock worth $2,059,320 over the last three months. 1.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CBOE. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 2nd quarter valued at about $120,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 1,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 2nd quarter valued at about $198,000. W. E. Donoghue & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 720.0% during the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, formerly CBOE Holdings, Inc, is a holding company. The Company provides trading and investment solutions to investors around the world. It offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, United States and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and multi-asset volatility products based on the Cboe Volatility Index (VIX Index).

