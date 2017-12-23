CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. (CBL) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. (NYSE:CBL) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 37,803,477 shares, a drop of 15.6% from the November 15th total of 44,808,386 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,297,908 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.1 days. Approximately 22.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

CBL & Associates Properties (CBL) opened at $5.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. CBL & Associates Properties has a twelve month low of $5.31 and a twelve month high of $11.92. The firm has a market cap of $973.57, a PE ratio of 8.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.11.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.94%. CBL & Associates Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 165.63%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of CBL & Associates Properties in a research note on Monday, October 9th. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CBL & Associates Properties in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CBL & Associates Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Boenning Scattergood downgraded shares of CBL & Associates Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “under perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of CBL & Associates Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.81.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in CBL & Associates Properties by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. WFG Advisors LP purchased a new position in CBL & Associates Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $124,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in CBL & Associates Properties by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in CBL & Associates Properties by 152.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 9,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu KCG Holdings LLC purchased a new position in CBL & Associates Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.81% of the company’s stock.

CBL & Associates Properties Company Profile

CBL & Associates Properties, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered, integrated real estate investment trust. The Company owns, develops, acquires, leases, manages and operates regional shopping malls, open-air and mixed-use centers, outlet centers, associated centers, community centers and office properties.

