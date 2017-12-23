CarMax, Inc (KMX) Stake Lowered by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC cut its stake in CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 297,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,663 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.16% of CarMax worth $22,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KMX. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 129.6% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 3,560 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 18,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 3,308 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 643,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,552,000 after acquiring an additional 24,390 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 158,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,008,000 after acquiring an additional 32,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after acquiring an additional 3,483 shares during the last quarter.

In other CarMax news, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total transaction of $540,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 439,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,671,110. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 5,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.95, for a total value of $419,370.45. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,776.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 617,955 shares of company stock valued at $45,660,138. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CarMax, Inc ( NYSE KMX ) opened at $65.23 on Friday. CarMax, Inc has a 52 week low of $54.29 and a 52 week high of $77.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 2.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $12,033.78, a P/E ratio of 17.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.48.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.01). CarMax had a return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 4.07%. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. CarMax’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KMX. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of CarMax in a research note on Friday. Northcoast Research raised CarMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of CarMax in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson started coverage on CarMax in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.57.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc (CarMax) is a holding company. The Company is a retailer of used vehicles. The Company operates through two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF). The Company’s CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations, excluding financing provided by CAF.

