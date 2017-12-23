Capital One Financial Corp. (COF) Director Sells $686,000.00 in Stock

Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) Director Ann F. Hackett sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $686,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 65,011 shares in the company, valued at $6,371,078. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE COF) opened at $100.50 on Friday. Capital One Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $76.05 and a 1 year high of $101.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $48,241.74, a P/E ratio of 14.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.28.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.27. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 8.25%. The firm had revenue of $6.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Capital One Financial Corp. will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 22.63%.

Several analysts have commented on COF shares. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Capital One Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.19.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BB&T Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $108,000. Seven Eight Capital LP lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 1,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 1,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. Institutional investors own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Capital One Financial Corp. (COF) Director Sells $686,000.00 in Stock” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/23/capital-one-financial-corp-cof-director-sells-686000-00-in-stock.html.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation is a diversified financial services holding company. The Company, along with its subsidiaries, offers a range of financial products and services to consumers, small businesses and commercial clients through branches, the Internet and other distribution channels. The Company’s segments include Credit Card, Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking and Other.

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.