Capital One Financial (COF) Upgraded by Compass Point to “Buy”

Compass Point upgraded shares of Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning. The firm currently has $122.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $99.52.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a hold rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded Capital One Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded Capital One Financial from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Wedbush set a $95.00 price objective on Capital One Financial and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Capital One Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $98.19.

Shares of Capital One Financial (NYSE COF) traded up $0.98 during trading on Friday, hitting $100.50. The stock had a trading volume of 2,070,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,170,000. Capital One Financial has a one year low of $76.05 and a one year high of $101.43. The company has a market cap of $48,720.00, a PE ratio of 14.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.27. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 13.34%. The company had revenue of $6.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Capital One Financial will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 22.44%.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Michael Slocum sold 8,292 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.99, for a total transaction of $762,781.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,931,859.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mayo A. Shattuck III sold 24,167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.71, for a total value of $2,240,522.57. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,526,721.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 221,914 shares of company stock worth $20,953,562 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COF. Davis Selected Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 112.8% during the 2nd quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 8,061,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $666,075,000 after purchasing an additional 4,274,053 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 229.4% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,647,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,191 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 107.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,989,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $164,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,829 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 38,396,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,172,278,000 after purchasing an additional 849,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 153.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 989,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,719,000 after buying an additional 598,600 shares in the last quarter. 88.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation is a diversified financial services holding company. The Company, along with its subsidiaries, offers a range of financial products and services to consumers, small businesses and commercial clients through branches, the Internet and other distribution channels. The Company’s segments include Credit Card, Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking and Other.

