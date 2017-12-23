Capital One Financial (COF) Earns Daily News Impact Rating of 0.26

Media coverage about Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) has trended positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Capital One Financial earned a coverage optimism score of 0.26 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the financial services provider an impact score of 44.8041985992876 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of Capital One Financial (COF) traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $100.50. The stock had a trading volume of 2,070,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,170,000. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $48,720.00, a PE ratio of 14.10, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.28. Capital One Financial has a 12 month low of $76.05 and a 12 month high of $101.43.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $6.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 13.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. equities research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is presently 22.44%.

Several research firms have issued reports on COF. Compass Point upgraded Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $99.52 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded Capital One Financial from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Wedbush set a $95.00 price objective on Capital One Financial and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.19.

In related news, Director Mayo A. Shattuck III sold 24,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.71, for a total value of $2,240,522.57. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,613 shares in the company, valued at $5,526,721.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 11,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.18, for a total value of $1,007,994.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 69,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,297,437.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 221,914 shares of company stock worth $20,953,562 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation is a diversified financial services holding company. The Company, along with its subsidiaries, offers a range of financial products and services to consumers, small businesses and commercial clients through branches, the Internet and other distribution channels. The Company’s segments include Credit Card, Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking and Other.

