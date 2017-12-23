Capita (CPI) Given New GBX 450 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

Capita (LON:CPI) had its target price decreased by Deutsche Bank from GBX 580 ($7.81) to GBX 450 ($6.06) in a report published on Friday. Deutsche Bank currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt reissued a reduce rating and issued a GBX 662 ($8.91) target price on shares of Capita in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Jefferies Group reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 750 ($10.09) target price on shares of Capita in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Shore Capital reissued a sell rating on shares of Capita in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Citigroup reissued a neutral rating and issued a GBX 535 ($7.20) target price (down from GBX 640 ($8.61)) on shares of Capita in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Numis Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 850 ($11.44) target price on shares of Capita in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 550.15 ($7.40).

Shares of Capita (LON:CPI) traded up GBX 6.79 ($0.09) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 399.69 ($5.38). 1,030,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,810,000. The stock has a market cap of $2,670.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39,969.00. Capita has a 1 year low of GBX 390.60 ($5.26) and a 1 year high of GBX 721 ($9.70).

In other news, insider Ian Powell purchased 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 580 ($7.81) per share, for a total transaction of £19,720 ($26,541.05). Also, insider Matthew Lester purchased 8,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 570 ($7.67) per share, with a total value of £49,578.60 ($66,727.59). Insiders have bought a total of 12,200 shares of company stock valued at $6,982,484 in the last 90 days.

About Capita

Capita PLC is a United Kingdom-based company, which creates and delivers services in business process management. The Company’s segments include Digital & Software Solutions, Integrated Services, Local Government, Property & Health, Workplace Services, IT Enterprise Services, Customer Management, Capita Europe and Insurance & Benefits Services.

