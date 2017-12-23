Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) Given Daily Media Impact Score of 0.20

News articles about Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce earned a coverage optimism score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the bank an impact score of 47.0076801734306 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE CM) traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $96.77. 274,038 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 490,341. The company has a market cap of $42,575.44, a P/E ratio of 11.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.12. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12-month low of $77.20 and a 12-month high of $97.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $1.011 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is 47.04%.

Several analysts have recently commented on CM shares. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.00.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CIBC) is a global financial institution. The Company provides a range of financial products and services to approximately 11 million individual, small business, commercial, corporate and institutional clients in Canada and around the world. The Company operates through three segments: Retail and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Capital Markets.

