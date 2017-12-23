Canaccord Genuity Boosts Gocompare.Com Group (GOCO) Price Target to GBX 112

Gocompare.Com Group (LON:GOCO) had its price objective upped by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 106 ($1.43) to GBX 112 ($1.51) in a research note released on Wednesday. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.
A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Gocompare.Com Group from GBX 130 ($1.75) to GBX 145 ($1.95) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 120 ($1.62) target price on shares of Gocompare.Com Group in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 145 ($1.95) target price on shares of Gocompare.Com Group in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 104 ($1.40) target price on shares of Gocompare.Com Group in a research report on Friday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Gocompare.Com Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 120.83 ($1.63).
Gocompare.Com Group (LON GOCO) opened at GBX 101 ($1.36) on Wednesday. Gocompare.Com Group has a 52 week low of GBX 67 ($0.90) and a 52 week high of GBX 117 ($1.57). The firm has a market capitalization of $437.16 and a P/E ratio of 2,525.00.
About Gocompare.Com Group
Gocompare.com Group plc is a holding company. The Company’s principal activity is providing an insurance price and product comparison Website. Its segments include Insurance and Strategic Initiatives. It operates a United Kingdom-based price and product comparison Website, Gocompare.com. Gocompare.com offers an online service that enables consumers to compare the prices and features of products.
