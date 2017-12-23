Campbell Soup Company (CPB) Shares Sold by Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC.

Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. lowered its stake in shares of Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) by 74.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,722 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC.’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $1,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Motco increased its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 301.9% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services grew its holdings in Campbell Soup by 180.9% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 2,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Campbell Soup in the third quarter worth about $175,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Campbell Soup by 6.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Campbell Soup by 6.3% in the second quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

In other news, insider Edward Carolan sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.15, for a total transaction of $312,975.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,506 shares in the company, valued at $1,998,513.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Luca Mignini purchased 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.47 per share, for a total transaction of $199,821.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 88,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,097,631.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,104 shares of company stock worth $630,117. Corporate insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Campbell Soup Company ( CPB ) opened at $48.77 on Friday. Campbell Soup Company has a fifty-two week low of $44.99 and a fifty-two week high of $64.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $14,630.54, a P/E ratio of 17.05, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.40.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.05). Campbell Soup had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 56.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Campbell Soup Company will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Campbell Soup announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, December 18th that permits the company to buyback outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 48.95%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 20th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Wednesday. J P Morgan Chase & Co restated a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (down previously from $56.00) on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Monday, September 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.83.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/23/campbell-soup-company-cpb-shares-sold-by-cornerstone-capital-management-holdings-llc.html.

Campbell Soup Profile

Campbell Soup Company is a food company, which manufactures and markets food products. The Company’s segments include Americas Simple Meals and Beverages; Global Biscuits and Snacks, and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service channel businesses.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB).

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.