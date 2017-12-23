Cameco Co. (CCO) Plans $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Monday, January 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.

Shares of Cameco (CCO) traded down C$0.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$11.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,810,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,280,000. Cameco has a 1 year low of C$9.90 and a 1 year high of C$17.65. The company has a market capitalization of $4,740.00, a P/E ratio of -16.40 and a beta of 0.92.

In other news, Director James Kitchener Gowans bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$12.52 per share, with a total value of C$100,160.00.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CCO shares. Raymond James Financial reduced their price target on Cameco from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Cameco from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Cameco from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Cameco from C$17.00 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Cameco from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$14.14.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation (Cameco) is a uranium producer. The Company is primarily engaged in the exploration for and the development, mining, refining, conversion, fabrication and trading of uranium for sale as fuel for generating electricity in nuclear power reactors in Canada and other countries. The Company operates through three segments: uranium, fuel services and NUKEM.

