Cameco Co. (CCO) Plans $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Monday, January 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.
Shares of Cameco (CCO) traded down C$0.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$11.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,810,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,280,000. Cameco has a 1 year low of C$9.90 and a 1 year high of C$17.65. The company has a market capitalization of $4,740.00, a P/E ratio of -16.40 and a beta of 0.92.
In other news, Director James Kitchener Gowans bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$12.52 per share, with a total value of C$100,160.00.
Cameco Company Profile
Cameco Corporation (Cameco) is a uranium producer. The Company is primarily engaged in the exploration for and the development, mining, refining, conversion, fabrication and trading of uranium for sale as fuel for generating electricity in nuclear power reactors in Canada and other countries. The Company operates through three segments: uranium, fuel services and NUKEM.
