Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P (CLMT) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P (NASDAQ:CLMT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. is a leading independent producer of high-quality, specialty hydrocarbon products in North America. Calumet processes crude oil into customized lubricating oils, solvents, and waxes used in consumer, industrial, and automotive products. The Company also produces fuel products including gasoline, diesel fuel and jet fuel. Calumet is based in Indianapolis, Indiana and has three plants located in northwest Louisiana. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on CLMT. ValuEngine raised shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen reissued a hold rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $8.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.29.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P ( NASDAQ CLMT ) traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.55. 689,402 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 324,737. The stock has a market cap of $609.99, a P/E ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 1.23. Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P has a 12 month low of $3.40 and a 12 month high of $9.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.55, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLMT. Investment Centers of America Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Investment Centers of America Inc. now owns 23,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P in the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P in the 3rd quarter valued at $145,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P by 350.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 28,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu KCG Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu KCG Holdings LLC now owns 47,580 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,931 shares during the last quarter. 13.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P Company Profile

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. is a producer of specialty hydrocarbon products in North America. The Company operates through three segments: specialty products, fuel products and oilfield services. In its specialty products segment, the Company processes crude oil and other feedstocks into a range of customized lubricating oils, white mineral oils, solvents, petrolatums and waxes.

