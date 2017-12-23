Calithera Biosciences (CALA) Trading 0% Higher

Shares of Calithera Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CALA) traded up 0% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $8.95 and last traded at $8.60. 578,508 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 749,678 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.60.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Calithera Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Calithera Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Calithera Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.17.

The company has a market cap of $305.10, a P/E ratio of -8.54 and a beta of 2.89.

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.02 million. analysts anticipate that Calithera Biosciences Inc will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.L sold 576,000 shares of Calithera Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total value of $9,008,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 16.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Calithera Biosciences by 210.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 43,719 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 29,619 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Calithera Biosciences by 25.8% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,742 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 6,910 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Calithera Biosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its stake in Calithera Biosciences by 48.4% during the third quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 34,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 11,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Calithera Biosciences by 272.8% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 424,752 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,690,000 after acquiring an additional 310,806 shares in the last quarter. 72.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Calithera Biosciences Company Profile

Calithera Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs directed against tumor and immune cell targets that control key metabolic pathways in the tumor microenvironment. It is engaged in developing agents that take advantage of the metabolic requirements of tumor cells and cancer-fighting immune cells, such as cytotoxic T-cells.

