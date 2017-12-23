Calithera Biosciences (CALA) Given Daily Media Sentiment Rating of 0.14

News coverage about Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) has been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. Accern rates the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Calithera Biosciences earned a media sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the biotechnology company an impact score of 45.2059837832906 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CALA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Calithera Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Calithera Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Calithera Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Calithera Biosciences has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.17.

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ CALA) traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $8.45. 383,919 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 721,571. Calithera Biosciences has a 52 week low of $3.15 and a 52 week high of $20.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $305.10, a PE ratio of -8.54 and a beta of 2.89.

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.02 million. equities research analysts expect that Calithera Biosciences will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.L sold 576,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total transaction of $9,008,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 16.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Calithera Biosciences

Calithera Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs directed against tumor and immune cell targets that control key metabolic pathways in the tumor microenvironment. It is engaged in developing agents that take advantage of the metabolic requirements of tumor cells and cancer-fighting immune cells, such as cytotoxic T-cells.

