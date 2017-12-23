California Public Employees Retirement System Raises Stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (STLD)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 544,690 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,590 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.23% of Steel Dynamics worth $18,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Hefty Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 76.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hefty Wealth Partners now owns 3,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 80.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,414 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Saturday, September 16th. KeyCorp raised Steel Dynamics from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Steel Dynamics from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Macquarie assumed coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.70.

Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:STLD ) opened at $43.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10,262.38, a P/E ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.15 and a 12-month high of $43.70.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 5.79%. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc is a steel producing and a metal recycling company. The Company is engaged in the manufacture and sale of steel products, processing and sale of recycled ferrous and nonferrous metals, and fabrication and sale of steel joists and deck products. Its segments include steel operations, metals recycling operations, steel fabrication operations and Other Operations.

