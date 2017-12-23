Calamos Global Total Return Fund (CGO) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 28th

Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.

Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ CGO) traded up $0.23 on Friday, hitting $15.03. The stock had a trading volume of 78,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,790. Calamos Global Total Return Fund has a 12 month low of $10.51 and a 12 month high of $15.87.

Calamos Global Total Return Fund Company Profile

Calamos Global Total Return Fund (the Fund) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment strategy is to provide total return through a combination of capital appreciation and current income. The Fund invests in a diversified portfolio of global equities, convertible securities and high-yield securities.

