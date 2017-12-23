Caesars Acquisition (CACQ) Shares Bought by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Caesars Acquisition (NASDAQ:CACQ) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,830 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,455 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Caesars Acquisition were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Caesars Acquisition by 17.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the period. FNY Partners Fund LP purchased a new position in shares of Caesars Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $142,000. Americafirst Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Caesars Acquisition by 49.0% during the second quarter. Americafirst Capital Management LLC now owns 8,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 2,760 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Caesars Acquisition by 249.9% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 6,640 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caesars Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $196,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.48% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Acquisition (NASDAQ CACQ) opened at $21.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2,950.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.89. Caesars Acquisition has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $22.05.

Caesars Acquisition Company (CAC) owns voting membership units of Caesars Growth Partners, LLC (CGP LLC), a joint venture between CAC and subsidiaries of Caesars Entertainment Corporation (CEC or Caesars Entertainment). CAC serves as CGP LLC’s managing member and sole holder of its outstanding voting units.

