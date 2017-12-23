Cadence Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ)

Cadence Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 647.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,708 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139,193 shares during the quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $6,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 90.1% in the second quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 18,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 8,962 shares in the last quarter. Aberdeen Asset Management PLC UK lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 11.2% in the second quarter. Aberdeen Asset Management PLC UK now owns 465,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,093,000 after buying an additional 46,992 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 2.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,631,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,205,971,000 after buying an additional 2,720,253 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the second quarter valued at $3,867,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 43.9% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 440,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,975,000 after buying an additional 134,286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MDLZ shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.40.

Mondelez International Inc ( NASDAQ MDLZ ) opened at $43.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Mondelez International Inc has a 12-month low of $39.19 and a 12-month high of $47.23. The firm has a market cap of $64,183.96, a PE ratio of 30.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.98.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.45 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 61.11%.

In related news, Director Lewis W. K. Booth acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.29 per share, with a total value of $61,935.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc is a snack company. The Company manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products for consumers. It operates through four segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa (AMEA), Europe and North America. As of December 31, 2016, its brands spanned five product categories: Biscuits (including cookies, crackers and salted snacks); Chocolate; Gum and candy; Beverages (including coffee and powdered beverages), and Cheese and grocery.

