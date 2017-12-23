Bunge Limited (BG) Shares Bought by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 1,800.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 378,289 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 358,380 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.27% of Bunge worth $26,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BG. Aviance Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge in the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bunge by 127.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Bunge by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,714 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Bunge by 559.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Bunge during the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. 79.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BG shares. Vertical Group raised shares of Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of Bunge in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $86.00 target price on shares of Bunge and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Bunge in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Bunge from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.86.

Bunge Limited ( NYSE BG ) opened at $66.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9,419.38, a PE ratio of 20.92, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Bunge Limited has a 52-week low of $63.87 and a 52-week high of $83.75.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $11.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.87 billion. Bunge had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 6.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Bunge Limited will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.68%.

Bunge Company Profile

Bunge Limited is an agribusiness and food company with integrated operations that stretch from the farm field to consumer foods. The Company operates through five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. Its Agribusiness segment is an integrated, global business involved in the purchase, storage, transport, processing and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

