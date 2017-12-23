BT Group (BT.A) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank

BT Group (LON:BT.A)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research note issued on Thursday. They currently have a GBX 248 ($3.34) price target on the communications services company’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price points to a potential downside of 9.52% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other brokerages have also commented on BT.A. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 290 ($3.90) price target on BT Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 410 ($5.52) price target on shares of BT Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on BT Group from GBX 320 ($4.31) to GBX 280 ($3.77) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Barclays set a GBX 420 ($5.65) price objective on BT Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 330 ($4.44) price objective on BT Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BT Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 330.16 ($4.44).
Shares of BT Group (LON BT.A) opened at GBX 274.10 ($3.69) on Thursday. BT Group has a 12 month low of GBX 242.20 ($3.26) and a 12 month high of GBX 400.70 ($5.39). The company has a market capitalization of $27,180.00 and a PE ratio of 1,713.13.
About BT Group
